NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, New York Rangers, and the Salary Cap

The Vancouver Canucks were close to a J.T. Miller trade, tampering, and Elias Pettersson wants to stay

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman last night on the latest with the Vancouver Canucks, who might have had a trade with the New York Rangers close to being done. The Canucks warned teams about tampering, and Elias Pettersson wants to stay in Vancouver.

Ron Maclean: “Let’s start with Vancouver, this saga.”

Friedman: “Yeah, so it continues. Now, J.T. Miller, I expect, is going to play tonight, unless something changes at the last minute. But there was a time over the last 24 hours where J.T. Miller was not going to play. He was going to be held out of the lineup because talks were progressing on a trade.

I believe that team to be with the New York Rangers. And I don’t know exactly what happened, but that trade is off right now, so there’s nothing close that would prevent Miller from playing. But teams had, things had progressed to a certain point where it definitely looked like he wasn’t going to play.

Elsewhere around the Canucks. Earlier this week, the Canucks sent out a note warning teams about tampering, saying that, look, nobody is allowed to talk to any of our players without our permission in advance. I believe now at this time, some teams do have permission to talk to Miller. Not sure who it is, but I have heard that there are some teams that have been granted permission to him.

And the other situation we’re all watching in Vancouver is Elias Petterson. I heard this week that Petterson, who does not have no-trade protection yet, has told the Canucks he would like to stay, and I think that their preference is to do that.”

Ron Maclean: “In your digging, salary cap news.”

Friedman: ” Yes. So one of the things that’s been going on with the salary cap is, we don’t know the exact number for next year. The league has said it could go to about $92.5 (million), which is what the CBA indicates. But, but as we’ve discussed before, there is room for it to go higher.

Now it sounds like the teams and the players are expecting some clarity on what that could look like before the trade deadline, Ron, and everybody needs it. The players need it, the teams knew, need it, so they can do all their planning.

I think what could be interesting here is, do we get an announcement about the salary cap for more than just next season? Do they do it for another year, potentially two in the future, because the way that CBA works and the way revenues have gone, there is the ability to do that? And I think that’s what teams are wondering and players. Will we get just next year’s cap, or might we get a couple more years of cap?

