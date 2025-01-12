NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, New York Islanders, and the Minnesota Wild

Elias Pettersson wants to remain in Vancouver

Iain MacIntyre: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson on the trade rumors: “I’m aware of it, I’ve heard it. But then it’s like, can I control it? No. I’m sure it will go away if I play better and if we win.”

Pettersson when asked if he wants to remain with the Canucks, he said: “Yeah, of course. That’s why I signed here. Of course.”

The Canucks aren’t interested in Islanders prospect Cole Eiserman

Stefen Rosner: If the Vancouver Canucks and New York Islanders were able to work out some type of deal, have been told that the Canucks are not interested in Islanders prospect Cole Eiserman.

Islanders GM thinking of playoffs and not trading pending UFAs

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello still believes in his team and trading Brock Nelson and/or Kyle Palmieri isn’t a thought right now as they remain in the playoff hunt.

Is Kirill Kaprizov comfortable where he is or will he be thinking starting a new?

Igor Rabiner of RG.org: Sergei Samsonov left his role as Director of Player Development from the Carolina Hurricanes back in 2023 to take a player development position with the Dan Milstein’s Gold Star Hockey agency.

Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov is eligible to sign a contract extension after July 1st as he has one year remaining on his contract. Samsonov thinks things will play out organically.

“It depends so much on the player’s own feelings,” Samsonov explained. “We don’t know what’s going on in the team, what Minnesota’s future will necessarily look like yet or what the offer would be. No matter which team Kaprizov chooses, the money is going to be there; he’s earned himself a great contract. The biggest question is whether he’ll want to start all over again in a new, possibly more stellar team, or whether he’ll be more comfortable playing where he’s already worked his way up to being a player of that level.”

