NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the New Jersey Devils

Rick Dhaliwal: Todd Diamond, the agent for Vancouver Canucks pending UFA goaltender Kevin Lankinen: “I have had some conversations with Patrik Allvin but we don’t know the salary cap number, it’s common sense for us to wait.”

Rick Dhaliwal: The advisor, Todd Diamond, for Vancouver Canucks prospect Tom Willander, on when he might sign his entry-level contract: “We haven’t gotten there, plan was always to play the 1st 2 years at BU and nothing has changed.”

David Pagnotta: On what the New Jersey Devils could be looking to do before the trade deadline.

Kate Pettersen: “Okay, Dave, you are on the ground in Toronto. Let’s talk about the New Jersey Devils. They’re down two nothing in this particular series, but they’re sitting pretty in second in the division. What do you think they’re looking for? I’m hearing that it might be a bottom-six center. Is that what you’re hearing?

Pagnotta: “Yeah, that would be a priority for this team, and Tom Fitzgerald has had conversations, their General Manager, has been having conversations like everyone else. Doing his due diligence, finding out what the price tags are going to be for potential targets as they get closer to the deadline.

He’s been linked to Jake Evans. This is a player that is, comes with a very nice team-friendly cap hit at $1.7 million. Now that he’s having conversations with the Canadiens about an extension.

But they want to look kind of in that range. They got a little bit of cap wiggle room. He’s also been looking, from what I’m hearing, at potentially creating cap space if the right larger deal falls into place for him and the Devils.

But we’ll see where they go. There’s still a lot of runway left for them and for everybody else in the league but the in the league. But the bottom six at the pivot position, excuse me, looks to be an area that they would like to address at some point this season.

