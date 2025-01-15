NHL Rumors: The Montreal Canadiens Continue to Look at Their Options

The Montreal Canadiens are looking at their options

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on The Latest on the Montreal Canadiens and looking at the trade options they have leading up to the trade deadline.

Ryan Paton: “… but the Canadians just keep on winning. This team is unbelievable. A few weeks ago, we’d say there’s no chance they were in a playoff spot, but they are. They win again night. They’re beating great teams, and they have a chance to do so again night.”

Pagnotta: “Yeah, they do, the Dallas Stars. Big win for Montreal in overtime against the Washington Capitals. They’ve got a big test against Jake Oettinger and the Stars (a 2-1 loss).

But this is a team that is approaching this game with now 21 games before the trade deadline, where they’re going to have some interesting decisions to make. Kent Hughes spoke about it this week, Jake Evans, David Savard, Christian Dvorak, Joel Armia, all on expiring contracts.

They have started negotiations, or at least discussions, with Jake Evans’ camp about an extension. They want to see where that goes.

David Savard, I think even if this team remains in the playoff race, Ryan, I think he’s going to be somebody who will remain in play ahead of the trade deadline. So we could see him shifting out.

The Canadians have one retention slot still available to them, where they can eat money on a deal. So it could be on Savard’s three and a quarter mill. It could be on Dvorak’s $4.45 million cap hit. We’ll see where they go. But the Canadians have options.”

