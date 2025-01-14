NHL Rumors: Teams Interested in John Klingberg, and the San Jose Sharks

Five to seven teams interested in John Klingberg, including the Leafs, Senators and Oilers

Darren Dreger: Defenseman John Klingberg is looking to make a comeback this season and is expected to make a decision in the next two weeks.

The Toronto Maple Leafs, Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers are among the teams that have shown interest in signing him. There are believed to be five to seven teams interested.

Klingberg had hip resurfacing surgery back in 2023.

Two San Jose Sharks defensemen to keep an eye on

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta on The Latest on the San Jose Sharks who they could considering moving before the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ryan Paton: “Now, San Jose, they’re not, of course, after that Stanley Cup this season, we know that. Maybe years down the road, we shall see, but they’re trending in the right direction. Mikail Granlund is on the trade list, but he’s not the only one.

Pagnotta: “No, we’re going to be adding to the list as the weeks kind of progress. And Granlund’s No. 3 on the list right now. San Jose wants to have an idea as to what that contract looks like if they want to retain him. He’s a UFA, but based on how he’s playing, it might be more beneficial for them to move him out. He’s going to generate a ton of interest ahead of the deadline.

Two guys that we’re going to add to the list a little bit later on, two defensemen. Cody Ceci, on an expiring contract, and Mario Ferraro, who has generated a lot of interest over the last few years, has continued to do so this season. So we’ll see kind of where that progresses. But these are two defensemen to keep an eye on as we inch closer to that March 7 deadline.”

