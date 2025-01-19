NHL Rumors: Taylor Hall And More NHL Rumblings

Taylor Hall is inevitably on the move

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Taylor Hall and the Chicago Blackhawks know their time together is limited. Hall carries a 10-team no-trade list and he is on the final year of his contract. This makes Hall an attractive target. Some teams remain determined to take a shot on the former league MVP.

“It is what it is. It’s a business; we’ll see what happens,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “I don’t have a ton of clarity on the situation at this point in time. There’s a lot of moving parts going on.”

The fact that players who can score like Hall – (23) points in (45) games – in a playoff environment, might stir the echoes for the 33-year-old.

Despite desires to stay in Chicago beyond this season, the Blackhawks’ record and two salary retention spots make moving Hall rather simple. Quite a few teams have shown interest in Hall for a lowered price (say at 50% retention).

NHL Rumors: Teams Checking In on Seth Jones Too

Some General Manager believes they can get a rejuvenated Hall at a fraction of the price. The chances he gets moved are rather likely at this point.

Rasmus Andersson is not for sale and the Flame may want to buy. The Stars are being patient.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Calgary Flames are in too good of a position to entertain moving Rasmus Andersson. Now, that is despite the clear interest, Craig Conroy‘s plan is to retool with a top-four defenseman like Andersson. That much has been made clear for now. Calgary has kicked the tires on a player like Dylan Cozens. If anything, they are on the buyers’ side currently.

Then, there are the Dallas Stars. Dallas can be patient before making a move. Tyler Seguin has not even been placed on LTIR yet. The reality is Seguin is likely out for the regular season. Ample cap money is music to Jim Nill‘s ears and Dallas is not afraid to make a splash for a Center or top-four defenseman.

Keep an eye on the Washington Capitals. Their pending UFA goaltenders Charlie Lindgren and Logan Thompson carry intrigue and trepidation.

NHL Injuries: Toronto, Washington and More

For as good as the tandem has been, there are concerns with injury. With pending UFA’s like Jakob Chychrun, Nic Dowd, etc, the Capitals have other moves to make. Also, Washington does not want to disturb the good times.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.