NHL Rumors: Seth Jones Could Use a Change of Scenery. Oilers? Stars?

The Sheet with Jeff Marek: Marek and Greg Wyshynski on the ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ episode last week on Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones and if it’s possible they could move him before the trade deadline. Would there be a fit with the Edmonton Oilers? How about the Dallas Stars?

Marek: “I really wonder about Seth Jones on this team at trade deadline. I wonder if teams are looking at Seth Jones in Chicago and saying, ‘I know it hasn’t gone great, but there’s been a lot of losing on this team. There’s been a lot of tough years, and I know you got to be a professional and try to bring it every night, but that can take a toll.’

I would not be surprised if there are more than a few teams that are looking at Seth Jones and saying, ‘This guy is dying for a change of scenery.’

Now it’ll probably involve Chicago eating, eating part of the contract, unless it’s going to be a whopper of a return. Like I, do you not get the sense that Chicago wants to do something here, big they can do with Seth Jones, because teams will be interested?”

Wyshynski: “Yeah, and also because I think his contract has progressed from the you know, we’re never trading for this guy, because now we know where the cap is going, and if they’re gonna eat salary, it becomes more palatable.

Two things. First of all, to any Canucks fan that has seen some quote from me floating around about saying that Seth Jones is better than Quinn Hughes that I allegedly said in 2023 and 2022, I’ve never said it. I don’t know where it came from. It’s not me. I’ve never said it. I’ve always been in the bag for Quinn Hughes, and I’ve never said that Seth Jones better player than Quinn Hughes. I’m sorry. I don’t know where it came from.

Secondly, in my bold predictions before the season, I called this. Who trade? Who is the person responsible for Seth Jones being a Chicago Blackhawk, Marek?”

Marek: “Stan Bowman.”

Wyshynski: “Stan Bowman, currently the general manager of the Edmonton Oilers. How about, I’ll put it on the table, Darnell Nurse for Seth Jones. The trade is one-for-one.”

Marek: “Wow. ”

Wyshynski: “What do you say?”

Marek: “That’s interesting. All right, that let me, let me marinate on that one. Let me throw one other thing out at you here.”

Wyshynski: “Or you can throw in Dickinson, Dickinson and Seth Jones for Nurse and something else, a draft pick of some renown.”

Marek: “Where is Seth Jones from?”

Wyshynski: “Isn’t he from Texas, canonically? On the Stars. Well, the Stars are obviously going to trade for a defenseman. They’re totally going to do it. They have to. ”

Marek: “I know. Of course they are. I know, that’s why, Seth Jones, Rasmus Andersson, take your pick.”

Wyshynski: “Seth Jones in Dallas. I like that.”

Marek: “But. I don’t know.”

WyshynskiL “You dare trade Seth Jones with me in the division?”

Marek: “I don’t, I don’t think, I don’t think Chicago that way. Well, I don’t times Chicago can think that way.”

