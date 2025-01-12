NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, Seattle Kraken, and the Vancouver Canucks

The Nashville Predators would consider trading Ryan O’Reilly but it has two conditions

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Nashville Predators, and if they would consider trading forward Ryan O’Reilly, who doesn’t have any trade protection.

Ron Mclean: “Saturday headlines in our second intermission. Elliotte, let’s start in Nashville.”

Friedman: “Yes, Ryan O’Reilly. When he signed with the Predators before last season, Ron, he signed a four-year deal. There was no protection in there, trade or move, no-movement clause, nothing like that.

And there’s been some speculation this year, and I think the Predators have been called about O’Reilly, and the respect that he has across the league is so high, people want to know if he could be available.

And here’s what I understand, the predators are telling teams. They are saying he may not have protection language in his contract, but he is being treated as if he has a no-move clause. I think the Predators preference is to keep him because they want him to win, especially when they start to put the pieces back together at the end of this year, and also they see him as a leader on and off the ice.

However, they are going to at least consider it under two conditions. Number one, the offer has got to be something that really excites them. It really has to be a great offer. And number two, it has to be something O’Reilly would agree to.

And as far as I can tell, at this point in time, I don’t believe O’Reilly has indicated in any way, shape or form he is looking to move. So with O’Reilly, it’s A) it’s something that really has to excite Nashville. And B) it would have to be something that he would be comfortable with if it gets to that point.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Seattle Kraken’s CEO meeting the team in Buffalo yesterday, something that obviously isn’t normal.

“Couple other things today, Seattle entered the game in Buffalo today, a huge win, 6-2 over the Sabres. They had lost nine of their past 11. The team CEO Todd Liewicki made a bit of a surprise trip to Buffalo today. He was at the game, and people started to wonder, what exactly is up here. His presence was noted. It’s not normal for him to be on the road, but he was at that game today as the Kraken rallied from down 2-0 to beat the Sabres 6-2.”

The Vancouver Canucks seem okay with the idea of trading J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson to the West

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines said the Vancouver Canucks are not telling teams from the Western Conference that they won’t move Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller to the West.

“Vancouver in Toronto. A lot of noise around the Canucks. Basically, the thing I can tell you this week is that one of the things the Canucks have indicated with both Pettersson and Miller is they’re not shutting off interest from the Western Conference. Teams from the West who have reached out have not been told ‘no.’ That they would be unwilling to deal any particular player to any of those destinations. But of course, still unsure of how to handicap, Ron.”