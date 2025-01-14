NHL Rumors

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Utah, Islanders, Toews, Jets, and a Top 25 NHL trade targets list

Mark Easson
4 Min Read
The Maple Leafs likely interested in Scott Laughton again. A Jonathan Toews return is more likely next season. Top 25 NHL trade targets list.
Mar 19, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton (21) scores a goal against Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Quick hits on the Maple Leafs, Utah, Islanders, Toews and Jets

David Pagnotta: Toronto Maple Leafs have tried to acquire Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton before, who has one year left at $3 million. The Leafs won’t be the only team interested.

Utah Hockey Club GM Bill Armstrong said that teams could look to make some trades before the start of the Four Nations Face-off.

It’s believed the New York Islanders will be looking for a first-round pick in any trade package involving Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson if they become sellers.

The talk is that Jonathan Toews potential return is more realistic for next year.

The Winnipeg Jets could be looking for a veteran defenseman.

Top 25 NHL trade targets list

Daily Faceoff: A look at the top 25 NHL trade target list.

1. Brock Nelson – C –  Islanders – $6 million cap hit
2. Yanni Gourde – C – Kraken – $5.2 million cap hit
3. Taylor Hall – LW – Blackhawks – $6 million cap hit
4. Ryan Lindgren – LHD – Rangers – $4.5 million cap hit
5. Dylan Cozens – C – Sabres – $7.1 million cap hit
6. Joel Farabee – LW – Flyers – $5 million cap hit
7. Bowen Byram – LHD – Sabres – $3.85 million cap hit
8. Ivan Provorov – LHD – Blue Jackets – $6.75 million cap hit
9. Brandon Tanev – LW – Kraken – $3.5 million cap hit
10. Rasmus Ristolainen – RHD – Flyers – $5.1 million cap hit
11. Jack Quinn – RW – Sabres – $863,334 cap hit
12. Ryan Donato – C – Blackhawks – $2 million cap hit
13. Kyle Palmieri – RW  – Isladners – $5 million cap hit
14. Trent Frederic – C – Bruins – $2.3 million cap hit
15. Jake Evans – C – Canadiens – $1.7 million cap hit
16. Jean-Gabriel Pageau – C – Islanders – $5 million cap hit
17. Will Borgen – RHD – Rangers – $2.7 million cap hit
18. Mathieu Olivier – RW – Blue Jackets – $1.1 million cap hit
19. Morgan Frost – C – Flyers – $2.1 million cap hit
20. Zac Jones – LHD – Rangers – $812,500 cap hit
21. Dan Vladar – G – Flames – $2.2 million cap hit
22. Josh Anderson – LW/RW – Canadiens – $5.5 million cap hit
23. Andrei Kuzmenko – LW – Flames – $5.5 million cap hit
24. K’Andre Miller – LHD – Rangers – $3.872 million cap hit
25. Elias Pettersson – C – Canucks – $11.6 million cap hit

