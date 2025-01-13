NHL Rumors: John Tavares, and a Top 30 NHL Trade Bait List

Can the Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares find a reasonable number for both sides?

Sportsnet 590 The Fan: Elliotte Friedman on Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA center John Tavares and the potential of the sides reaching an extension.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Matt Marchese: “And that leads me to my next question is, is that, do you think that a) there are conversations right now about a Tavares extension and, and do you believe that it’s more than a 50-50, shot that he remains in Toronto, maybe even to finish up his career?

Friedman: “Well, I think this, I think they’ve discussed it at least on some level. Like I, the thing I keep hearing is, as long as everyone is reasonable, it should get done.

And, you know, I think it comes down to, it’s a pretty big caveat, right? You know, what does everybody think is reasonable? It’s doing a lot of work, work in that sense.

I think he wants to stay. I think they were comfortable with them before. I think they’re even more comfortable with them now, after the way he’s handled everything on and off the ice.

I think his production doesn’t scare you. I mean, obviously there’s still half a season of playoffs to go, and we’d see if anything changes. But you know, I, I do believe he wants to stay. I think they are, especially, based on this year interested in keeping them. Now he’s just got to find that sweet spot where everybody’s happy with the number.

TSN: A look at a top 30 NHL trade bait list ahead of the March 7th NHL trade deadline.

1 Elias Pettersson – C – Canucks – $11.6 million cap hit

2. J.T. Miller – C – Canucks – $8 million cap hit

3. Brock Nelson – C – Islanders – $6 million cap hit

4. John Gibson – G – Ducks – $6.4 million cap hit

5. David Savard – RHD – Canadiens – $3.5 million cap hit

6. Will Borgen – RHD – Rangers – $2.7 million cap hit

7. Marcus Pettersson – LHD – Penguins – $4.03 million cap hit

8. Scott Laughton – C – Flyers – $3 million cap hit

9. Trent Frederic – C – Bruins – $2.3 million cap hit

10. Yanni Gourde – C – Kraken – $5.2 million cap hit

11. Nick Roberston – LW – Maple Leafs – $875,000 cap hit

12. Taylor Hall – LW – Blackhawks – $6 million cap hit

13. Mathieu Olivier – RW – Blue Jackets – $1.1 million cap hit

14. Cody Ceci – RHD – Sharks – $3.25 million cap hit

15. Brandon Tanev – LW – Kraken – $3.5 million cap hit

16. Justin Brazeau – RW – Bruins – $775,000 cap hit

17. Ryan O’Reilly – C – Predators – $4.5 million cap hit

19. Kyle Palmieri – RW – Isladners – $5 million cap hit

20. Chris Kreider – LW – Rangers – $6.5 million cap hit

21. Ivan Provorov – LHD – Blue Jackets – $6.75 million cap hit

22. Dylan Cozens – C – Sabres – $7.1 million cap hit

23. Bowen Byram – LHD – Sabres – $3.85 million cap hit

24. Mikael Granlund – C – Sharks – $5 million cap hit

25. Nick Bjugstad – C – Utah – $2.1 million cap hit

26. Brandon Saad – LW – Blues – $4.5 million cap hit

27. Gustav Nyquist – C – Predators – $3.19 million cap hit

28. Mario Ferraro – LHD – Sharks – $3.25 million cap hit

29. Nils Hoglander – RW – Canucks – $1.1 million cap hit

30. Jake Evans – C – Canadiens – $1.7 million cap hit

