NHL Rumors: Don’t Expect Pittsburgh to Trade for John Gibson

It Would Be A Surprise if Pittsburgh Trades for John Gibson

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Martin Biron on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play Segment and was asked if the Pittsburgh Penguins would finally trade for the hometown boy John Gibson.

Martin Biron: “We’ve been trying to make the John Gibson to Pittsburgh work for a few years now, but it was always Tristan Jarry is there, and is there a potential match between Anaheim and Pittsburgh to say, Okay, after Jarry clears waivers, we can work on a deal. Maybe there’s some money being retained. Maybe there’s a sweetener added with Pittsburgh sending Jarry and something else to Anaheim for Gibson. Can you see that happening in your crystal ball?”

Dave Pagnotta: “I’d be pretty surprised Marty, if the Ducks entertain something like that, just understanding, again, the contract and also just how, how Jarry’s performed, he just hasn’t been good. And it happens you slip a little bit, you hope you can regain that magic, or at least get back to a certain level of consistency at the NHL level.

But I don’t know if Anaheim really would be overly interested in something like that. It would take quite a decent incentive for them to make that happen. I doubt they would want to retain on Gibson’s contract, which is something they are willing to do in other circumstances. So, I don’t know now if there’s a right fit between these two clubs, but for perhaps others, whether it’s Carolina or Edmonton, who have kicked tires on Gibson as well for the last couple of seasons.

As I said, Anaheim, in the right environment, would be willing to retain on Gibson’s $6.4 million cap hit with a couple years to go. They seem like now they have a bit more of an appetite to explore that opportunity, versus years past so and he’s still in play as well from the Anaheim side of things.

I also don’t know necessarily if Pittsburgh wants to continue to invest the dollars into their goaltending right now, but obviously we’ll have to see what they end up doing, because it certainly looks like again, the mandate is to still remain moderately competitive here going into next season and be in that wild card playoff discussion.

But at the same time, Dubas wants to be in a position where he can again, stockpile picks some prospects and try to get a retool, quasi-rebuild in the works.”

