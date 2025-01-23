NHL Rumors: Don’t Expect a Pittsburgh Penguins Fire Sale

Can’t see a fire sale happening with the Pittsburgh Penguins

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk discuss the Pittsburgh Penguins trade speculation. What fire sale?

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Yaremchuk: “We got this one from Joe who said, Who will be the first out of Pittsburgh?

There were some reports flying around yesterday that the, you know, Penguins and fire sale in the same sentence. I don’t know if they’re going to go that far, but is there anyone in Pittsburgh you’re keeping an eye on?

Seravalli: “Fire sale? In order for that to happen, you would also need to have teams that are interested in your players. So, mean, besides for that minor hiccup, umm, you can go through this process of elimination. Don’t think any of the big three are going anywhere, Crosby, Malkin and Letang.

I think it’s a real challenge to move Erik Karlsson’s contract. Unless there’s a real incentive that a team is willing to pay to make you retain half of it and knock them down to 5 million bucks, which, yeah, I don’t just, I don’t know. That might be a tall task.

Outside of that, who are the players that are finding value? Where are you finding value in those players? I don’t think it’s with the contracts for (Bryan) Rust or (Rickard) Rakell. Obviously, not Ryan Graves. Who’s left? Marcus Petterson and Drew O’Connor.

Like I’m just, where’s the fire sale? Who’s, who’s clamoring, who’s beating down Kyle Dubas door to do this?

Yaremchuk: “I think that’s a really good point. I haven’t watched, obviously, a ton of Penguins hockey this year. But I thought I watched a few games earlier in the month, and then they played the Oilers. I thought Kevin Hayes actually looked surprisingly better than I thought he would.

If you’re Pittsburgh and you knock that down again and it’s all of a sudden $1.75 million for this year and next. I wonder if a contender wouldn’t be interested in throwing Kevin Hayes. Like good room guy. Good bottom-six guy. All of a sudden the contract is very stomachable, like maybe you could get a second-round pick for a 50% retain Kevin Hayes.

Seravalli: “It’s another new word, stomachable. I love it. Yeah, I don’t think you’re wrong. But I think there’s just a big question about where Kevin Hayes’s feet are at. At this point, he’s never been a burner, but can he keep up to be effective in the playoffs?

