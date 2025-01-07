NHL Rumors: Does it Make Sense for Jonathan Toews To Make a Comeback?

Should Jonathan Toews make a comeback and where will he go?

Dennis Bernstein of the Fourth Period was on TSN Radio in Montreal last week and was asked about former Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews potentially making a comeback and whether it makes sense.

Host: “And do you think Jonathan Toews is going to be able to make a comeback?”

Dennis Bernstein: “Here’s my point. He can if you want. He’s one of the GOATS in Chicago. He’ll have a statue. What’s the point? Championships? No. Money? No. Status? No. What’s the point? He misses the game, okay. If he wants to come back, is he gonna play at his level, or is he gonna come back because right now, if he came back, what would he be? A 3c? Okay, I guess, like, if you want to go play behind, let’s say, or as a 2C you want to go to Colorado and play behind? (Nathan) McKinnon? I guess that’s fun. Like, he’s been away from the game for a long time, right? So what I don’t get is that if it was Jarome Iginla, who never won a cup, I get it. Like, what’s Toews chasing other than he wants to play again,”

Host: “I’ll tell you the perfect spot for him. Winnipeg. He’s from Manitoba, and they don’t have centers.”

Bernstein: “Right, right. And (Vladislav) Namestnikov, I agree with you, I said the flaw on that team is Namestnikov because of the player he is at the 2C. But could he come back and play the 2C level like? Remember, last season, they went out and got (Sean) Monahan. Monahan was really good for them. I don’t know if he can play that level, to be honest with you.

It’s been that long, and you have to, probably have to sign him now to get him to the point where you get him for the playoffs. He’d have to play some games. You’re gonna tell me he’s gonna play five games, step in at the 2C play Colorado in the first round and be effective.

It’s gonna take time. So I minimize it because I just don’t get the point of it, other than I get it. These players love the game. They don’t want to leave the game. They think they have something left on the table, but to come back and not play well or get injured or have a comeback stop short after seven games. That’s the downside to all this. So, I just don’t see the reason he needs to do it.”