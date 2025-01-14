NHL Rumors: Are the Blue Jackets a Perfect Fit for the Canucks and Elias Pettersson?

The Columbus Blue Jackets could be the perfect fit for the Vancouver Canucks for Elias Pettersson

Sportsnet: Rick Dhaliwal on how the Columbus Blue Jackets would be the perfect trade fit for Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dhaliwal: “A lot of people feel the one team that could satisfy Vancouver for (Elias) Pettersson is Columbus. Tons of cap space, good young centers, draft picks to pull off a Petterson trade. Columbus has got two first-round picks this year, multiple mid-round picks, and cap space.

And also they play in the East. I don’t really, really feel that the Canucks would be super excited if they did decide to move Pettersson in the West, obviously not in their division, but I wouldn’t want to move him in the West. I would want to get that guy as far away as from Vancouver. Because if he pops off in a few years, you don’t want to pop it off in your rink four times a season.

Teams are also digging, Jason, into the Miller-Petterson feud. Trying to find some insight into that relationship.

Jason Brough: “Obviously, they have to do the research on that.

Dhaliwal: “Well, if you’re going to acquire one of these two guys, you want to make sure you’re not getting the dressing room issue in the deal.

But you don’t want to, okay, Bruce Boudreau said something interesting about the Miller-Petterson feud. He said Vancouver has helped him as a dressing room by guys like Tanner Pearson, who did a lot of the soothing out. Canucks have lost a lot of good veteran guys.

Brough: “Ian Cole

Dhaliwal: “Yeah, Luke Schenn, Ian Cole. Imagine if Chris Tanev never left. They just, by the way, they just love Tanev in Toronto. He’s been great on and off the ice.

I, look, I give the Canucks credit for trying to get Chris last year. And Chris had Vancouver, very high, very, very, very, very, very high on his list of destinations. But I think he’s happy. He’s got two, he’s got young family, two young kids. Mom and Dad are in Toronto, so he kind of worked out really well for him.

But sometimes that veteran player can help so much in time like this. And Canucks had guys like Pearson, Schenn, Cole, Tanev and, you know, you wonder if they could use a good veteran, like that in the dressing room right now.

