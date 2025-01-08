NHL News: State of Florida to Host 2026 Winter Classic and 2026 Stadium Series

The NHL officially announced that the state of Florida will be hosting two games in 2026. First, the 2026 Winter Classic will see the Florida Panthers host the New York Rangers at LoanDepot Park. Unlike the 2025 Winter Classic, which was played at Wrigley Field on New Year’s Eve, the 2026 Winter Classic will be played on January 2nd.

Then, about a month later, the Tampa Bay Lightning will host the Boston Bruins on February 1st, 2026, at Raymond James Stadium, the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Outdoor Games Are Still Very Popular for the NHL

Last week, NHLRumors.com reported that the NHL would be announcing the site of the 2026 Winter Classic sometime this week. As NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on the pregame show on the NHL on TNT ahead of the 2025 Winter Classic between the Chicago Blackhawks and St. Louis Blues, it was going to be a bit unusual.

“Next week, give or take,” said Commissioner Bettman when asked when the NHL would announce the next game. “It’s going to be a little unusual. It’s going to be a little more unique. Some people think we’ve lost our minds, but we’re not ready to announce it. We will soon, and it’s going to be good.”

As NHLRumors.com wrote via George Richards of Florida Hockey Now, LoanDepot Park will be turned into a winter wonderland next season. In addition, it was reported that the Lightning would also be hosting an outdoor game as well; thus, Tampa Bay could be the opponent for the Panthers. Even though many people thought they would be.

Heading to Florida for two games is unusual, indeed. The NHL normally does not hold these outdoor games in warm climates. The last Winter Classic held in a warm stadium was the 2020 Winter Classic between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at the Cotton Bowl. Meanwhile, the last Stadium Series held in an outdoor climate was in San Francisco in 2014 between the Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks.

Given the rise of the sport in the state of Florida at the grassroots level, along with the constant winning by the Lightning and Panthers, it only made sense for the League to eventually go to Florida to host outdoor games.

“Stanley Cups, strings of sellouts and the exponential growth of youth and high school hockey throughout the state have demonstrated that Florida is a hockey hotbed. Outdoor NHL games in the Sunshine State? Never let it be said that our League isn’t willing to accept a challenge,” said Commissioner Bettman in a press release.

For years, the NHL has been trying to find a way to play outdoor games in the state of Florida. As the Commissioner said in the press release both teams expressed repeatedly they wanted to give their fans this special experience. As Gary Bettman noted it will be a month long celebration of how the sport of hockey has grown in the state of Florida.

Everyone thought the NHL was crazy for expanding into the state of Florida more than 30 years ago. The Lightning entered the NHL in the 1992-93 season, while the Panthers entered in the 1993-94 season. Combined, the teams have been to seven Stanley Cup Finals and won four Stanley Cups. Most recently, the Panthers won the 2024 Stanley Cup, while the Lightning won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021.

Having these games in the state of Florida shows the NHL is ready to do something they have never done before.