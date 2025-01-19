NHL Injuries: Stars, Wild, Predators, Devils, Islanders, Sens, Pens, Sharks, Utah, Knights, and Jets

Taylor Baird: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber returned after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

Forward Jakub Lauko returned from his lower-body injury. He’d been out since December 14th.

Goaltender Filip Gustavsson missed last night’s game due to an illness.

NHL Injuries: Saturday the 18th

Forward Kirill Kaprizov was moved from the IR to the LTIR and isn’t traveling with the team. He is eligible to come off the LTIR on Friday.

“It hasn’t been setback; it’s just, I would say it’s taken a little bit longer in the recovery process of pushing it and then see how it reacts to that, and then pushing it further and see how that reacts,” Wild coach John Hynes said.

Defenseman Jared Spurgeon is progressing from his lower-body injury.

Defenseman Jonas Brodin isn’t skating and is on the IR.

Robby Stanley: Nashville Predators forward Mark Jankowski left yesterday’s game in the first period with an undisclosed injury.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen returned to the lineup after missing the past two games with an illness.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom and defenseman Alexander Romanov returned to the lineup.

Callum Fraser: Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark is traveling with the team on their three-game road trip.

Coach Travis Green: “He’s coming on the road. … We’re still day by day.”

Pittsburgh Penguins: Defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Stefen Rosner: San Jose Sharks forward Tyler Toffoli missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. He got hurt during their morning skate.

Matt Komma: Utah Hockey Club defenseman Mikhail Sergachev missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. He is listed as day-to-day.

Bruce Miles: Vegas Golden Knights forward Cole Schwindt last night’s game in the second period with a lower-body injury.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren was activated from the IR and backed up Logan Thompson yesterday.

Darrin Bauming: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Colin Miller returned to the lineup. He took a puck to the larynx on January 4th.

