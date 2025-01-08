NHL Injuries: Bruins, Flames, Blue Jackets, Stars, Wild, Predators, Rangers, Penguins, Jets, and More

Adam Pellerin: Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm was on the ice for their morning skate yesterday. He’s been out since the middle of November with a lower-body injury.

Steve Conroy: Bruins coach Joe Sacco said there’s no timetable for Lindholm.

Dan Arritt: Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary left in the second period with a lower-body injury. There wasn’t an update after the game.

Wes Crosby: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan left in the third period with an upper-body injury. There was no update after the game.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin left in the second period after taking a hard hit.

Sam Nestler: Stars forward Mason Marchment had surgery, is not traveling with the team and is out week-to-week according to coach Pete DeBoer.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jeff Petry remains out and is not likely to start skating on Thursday. Coach Todd McLellan: “It’s doubtful he’s going to skate on that day, so you can see where this is going. It could be a little bit longer but I can’t say he’s going to be out week to week or day to day because I don’t have that answer.”

Goalie Post: Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner left in the first period after a collision in the crease but returned for the second period.

Dylan Loucks: Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Puck Pedia: The Wild activated defenseman Jake Middleton from the LTIR.

Darrin Bauming: Nashville Predators forward Steven Stamkos left in the second period, and forward Luke Evangelista left in the second period with a lower-body injury.

Dan Rosen: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil left last night’s game after the second period with an upper-body injury.

NHL.com: The Rangers placed forward Chris Kreider in the IR with an upper-body injury.

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Ottawa Senators defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker will be out for some time with a high ankle sprain.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Forward Evgeni Malkin missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks defenseman Jake Walman missed his seventh consecutive game last night but could be an option on Friday.

Daily Faceoff: Sharks forward Nico Sturm is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey tried to play through it but left last night’s game with a lower-body injury. Coach Scott Arniel: “Lower body. We’ve got to see how he is tomorrow. Obviously, he couldn’t play the rest of the game there, fell into the goal post.”

Darrin Bauming: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Colin Miller will be out for at least two weeks with a fractured Larynx after taking a puck to the throat on Saturday.