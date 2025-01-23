NHL Injuries: Avalanche, Blue Jackets, Wild, Senators, Maple Leafs, and the Jets

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin is week-to-week with a lower-body injury after suffering a setback.

“Any time without Val is worrisome, and now we don’t have a solid timeline on his return,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday. “Whenever you have a setback, you kind of work backwards, start from the ground up again, and start building back up.”

Dave McCarthy: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger missed last night’s game due to an upper-body injury and is day-to-day. He’ll be re-evaluated today to determine if he’s good to go against the Hurricanes.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Kirill Kaprizov and defenseman Jared Spurgeon could both return to the lineup tonight, with coach John Hynes optimistic they would.

Kaprizov has been out for 12 games with a lower-body injury. Spurgeon has been out for nine games with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Jonas Brodin (lower-body) hasn’t started skating. Brodin and forward Marcus Johansson (concussion protocol) were working out off-ice and progressing according to Hynes.

Amalie Benjamin: Ottawa Senators forward David Perron is expected to return to the lineup tonight. He’s been out since November 23rd with an upper-body injury.

Forward Josh Norris is expected to miss tonight’s game but will be back in the lineup this weekend.

Mark Masters: The Toronto Maple Leafs place forward Max Pacioretty on the IR retroactive to January 18th.

Mark Masters: Leafs coach Craig Berube said that Pacioretty’s timeline is now more than day-to-day.

Dave McCarthy: Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies left last night’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury after a collision along the boards and then falling awkwardly into the linesman. Coach Berube didn’t have an update after the game.

Ryan Boulding: Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Forward Mason Appleton returned to the lineup last night after missing the past 11 games with a lower-body injury.

